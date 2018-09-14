Jeep Compass Limited Plus bookings open: Launch next week with new features

Jeep India has a little surprise in store to mark the festivities this year with the launch of a new top trim Compass Limited Plus. Bookings of the new Jeep Compass Limited Plus Edition have been started unofficially at a token amount of Rs 1 lakh and deliveries will begin on 10 October, according to a Zigwheels report. The new Limited Plus edition of the Compass has been updated with a panoramic sunroof and better features on the inside. Engine options will remain the same with the option of a six-speed manual and an automatic.

Besides the panoramic sunroof, Jeep Compass Limited PLus edition also gets dual-tone exterior, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system replacing the 7-inch unit, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, electrically adjustable driver and passenger seats, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The Limited Plus edition of Jeep Compass will continue to come with the same engine options - a 2.0-litre diesel engine with a six-speed manual transmission and a 1.4-litre petrol unit which is also available with an automatic gearbox.

While the Jeep Compass Limited edition is priced at Rs 20.36 lakh for the 4*2 diesel and Rs 21.35 lakh for the 4*4 trim, expect the Limited Plus Compass to be price higher by about Rs 1.5 lakh due to the addition of the glass roof and other features.

If you're looking for a Jeep Compass that is even more off-road capable, the Trailhawk edition is expected to be launched in India by the end of this year or early next year. Jeep Compass Trailhawk is 20 mm higher than the standard model and comes with a new 'Rock' mode especially for off-roading.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk will also be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine but a nine-speed automatic gearbox could be on offer with the Trailhawk. It is also expected to comes with recovery hooks, skid plates, anti-glare decals on the bonnet, and other off-road friendly features.