Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: New engine, infotainment amongst key changes

The Jeep Compass facelift will be available in the Indian market, sometime next year with the new 1.3-litre turbo petrol as well as the 2.0-litre diesel engines, with a marginal price hike.

It was being widely said that there is a Jeep Compass facelift happening. Lo and behold! The Jeep Compass facelift has been revealed. It though doesn’t have significant differentiating elements on the outside. For example, the famous seven-slat grille has taken a mesh design now. There are DRLs in the headlamps while the fog lamps too are LED units now. At the rear, things remain the same, save for the new bumpers. As far as colour options are concerned, there are six new colours including a camouflage green. All the colours come with a black roof as standard. FCA claims that there are also six alloy wheel combinations available, with the biggest size going to 20-inches. Fiat Chrysler India is expected to launch the Jeep Compass facelift here sometime next year. For this year, the Compass got a set of BS6 engines, new transmission and few interior enhancements.

There are also interior changes in the 2021 Jeep Compass. This includes a bigger 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets a new UConnect 5.0 software. What’s more, along with the standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, even Amazon Alexa is supported by this system. There is also WiFi hotspot enabled and FXA says that the infotainment also supports OTA updates to the software. No more going to the service centre then to get the updates. A UConnect app keeps the car owner updated with the vehicle’s fuel level and general health. Customers can also now remote start the car, switch on the air-conditioning and do a lot more through the app. The upholstery too has been revamped.

Under the hood, there are changes. The Jeep Compass facelift gets a new 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine. This engine is available in different states of tune including a 130hp/270Nm and 150hp/270Nm configuration. A 6-speed manual or DCT are the choice of transmissions. Power is transmitted only to the front wheel with the four-wheel drive systems reserved for the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The DCT transmission-equipped petrol engine also gets a Sport mode that can be activated via a button on the dashboard. FCA claims that this enhances the character of this fast-spinning petrol engine. Fuel efficiency is claimed to be higher than that of the 1.4-litre petrol as well. There is also a plug-in hybrid petrol version but that might not come to the Indian market. This version will be introduced in Europe later this year and gets 4WD.

The Jeep Compass facelift will compete with the MG Hector, Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen T-Roc.

