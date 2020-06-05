Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: New engine, infotainment amongst key changes

The Jeep Compass facelift will be available in the Indian market, sometime next year with the new 1.3-litre turbo petrol as well as the 2.0-litre diesel engines, with a marginal price hike.

By:Published: June 5, 2020 3:23:42 PM

It was being widely said that there is a Jeep Compass facelift happening. Lo and behold! The Jeep Compass facelift has been revealed. It though doesn’t have significant differentiating elements on the outside. For example, the famous seven-slat grille has taken a mesh design now. There are DRLs in the headlamps while the fog lamps too are LED units now. At the rear, things remain the same, save for the new bumpers. As far as colour options are concerned, there are six new colours including a camouflage green. All the colours come with a black roof as standard. FCA claims that there are also six alloy wheel combinations available, with the biggest size going to 20-inches. Fiat Chrysler India is expected to launch the Jeep Compass facelift here sometime next year. For this year, the Compass got a set of BS6 engines, new transmission and few interior enhancements.

There are also interior changes in the 2021 Jeep Compass. This includes a bigger 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets a new UConnect 5.0 software. What’s more, along with the standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, even Amazon Alexa is supported by this system. There is also WiFi hotspot enabled and FXA says that the infotainment also supports OTA updates to the software. No more going to the service centre then to get the updates. A UConnect app keeps the car owner updated with the vehicle’s fuel level and general health. Customers can also now remote start the car, switch on the air-conditioning and do a lot more through the app.  The upholstery too has been revamped.

Under the hood, there are changes. The Jeep Compass facelift gets a new 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine. This engine is available in different states of tune including a 130hp/270Nm and 150hp/270Nm configuration. A 6-speed manual or DCT are the choice of transmissions. Power is transmitted only to the front wheel with the four-wheel drive systems reserved for the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The DCT transmission-equipped petrol engine also gets a Sport mode that can be activated via a button on the dashboard. FCA claims that this enhances the character of this fast-spinning petrol engine. Fuel efficiency is claimed to be higher than that of the 1.4-litre petrol as well. There is also a plug-in hybrid petrol version but that might not come to the Indian market. This version will be introduced in Europe later this year and gets 4WD.

The Jeep Compass facelift will compete with the MG Hector, Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen T-Roc.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: New engine, infotainment amongst key changes

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: New engine, infotainment amongst key changes

Benelli SRK600 middleweight streetfighter revealed: Key highlights of India-bound TNT600i successor!

Benelli SRK600 middleweight streetfighter revealed: Key highlights of India-bound TNT600i successor!

Buying a used bike/scooter? Focus on these seven things before sealing the deal

Buying a used bike/scooter? Focus on these seven things before sealing the deal

Maruti Suzuki's second solar power plant to offset 5,390 tonnes CO2 annually for next 25 years

Maruti Suzuki's second solar power plant to offset 5,390 tonnes CO2 annually for next 25 years

World Environment Day: Mahindra Racing to plant a tree for each viewer of final Formula E virtual race

World Environment Day: Mahindra Racing to plant a tree for each viewer of final Formula E virtual race

BS6 diesel SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Bolero and more

BS6 diesel SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Bolero and more

Upcoming bikes launching in India this month: Royal Enfield Meteor, Hero Xtreme 160R & more!

Upcoming bikes launching in India this month: Royal Enfield Meteor, Hero Xtreme 160R & more!

Germany to make electic car charging stations mandatory at all petrol stations

Germany to make electic car charging stations mandatory at all petrol stations

World Environment Day: Non-polluting e-rickshaws to lead India’s EV revolution

World Environment Day: Non-polluting e-rickshaws to lead India’s EV revolution

Tesla Model 3 rams into crashed truck: Raises questions on Autopilot system

Tesla Model 3 rams into crashed truck: Raises questions on Autopilot system

Sony XAV Extra Bass car touchscreen music system launched: Price, features

Sony XAV Extra Bass car touchscreen music system launched: Price, features

2020 Hyundai Creta Test Drive Review: Master of all Trades but better than the Kia Seltos?

2020 Hyundai Creta Test Drive Review: Master of all Trades but better than the Kia Seltos?

Car sales May 2020: Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga drive recovery from COVID-19 crisis

Car sales May 2020: Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga drive recovery from COVID-19 crisis

Now pay car insurance premium only for km driven with Tata AIG AutoSafe

Now pay car insurance premium only for km driven with Tata AIG AutoSafe

Hyper Exclusivity! World's only MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR ML revealed with these special touches

Hyper Exclusivity! World's only MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR ML revealed with these special touches

Toyota June 2020 car offers: Discounts of up to Rs 32,500 for COVID-19 warriors on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

Toyota June 2020 car offers: Discounts of up to Rs 32,500 for COVID-19 warriors on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

Ashok Leyland launches BS6 AVTR: India's 1st modular truck platform with complete customisation

Ashok Leyland launches BS6 AVTR: India's 1st modular truck platform with complete customisation

Volkswagen India strengthens its used car business: Introduces Das WeltAuto 3.0

Volkswagen India strengthens its used car business: Introduces Das WeltAuto 3.0

Imagined! Ducati Diavel 1260 inspired all-electric Ather cruiser bike looks smashing

Imagined! Ducati Diavel 1260 inspired all-electric Ather cruiser bike looks smashing

IPLTech, Faradion team up for sodium-ion batteries for electric commercial vehicles in India

IPLTech, Faradion team up for sodium-ion batteries for electric commercial vehicles in India