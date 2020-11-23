Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: Gets Alexa support, LED headlights and more

The new Jeep Compass facelift is expected to come to the Indian market by mid-2021, and will carry over almost all the changes that were shown in the Chinese model.

While initially, earlier this year we thought we had seen the Jeep Compass facelift, that wasn’t the case. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had released a region-specific update that left us scratching our heads to what the changes exactly were. Sure, that Jeep got few mechanical updates and we hope those pass on to the version that is coming to us as well. However, the latest facelift unveiled in China looks like a comprehensive one for a four-year-old model line. The Guangzhou International Motor Show 2020 is where the SUV was shown to the public. It gets full LED headlights, new bumpers, a fresh set of alloy wheels, fog lamps placed higher up and more. This version of the Jeep Compass is set to hit our roads by mid of 2021. These changes will likely be carried over as well and we like what we are seeing at the moment.

The grille of the Jeep Compass too is something which seems to have gotten slimmer. For the range topping Trailhawk models, there is a black grille, decals on the bonnet like the current model, red tow hooks and others. Inside, the Compass facelift gets a redesigned layout that shows a pop-up infotainment system. This infotainment system supports Alexa telematics, and there is also the Apple CarPlay as well Android Auto. Did we say it is a 10.2-inch system now? One will also get OTA updates for this system. A digital instrument cluster also makes its way to the Compass.

There is also a new 3-spoke steering wheel. As far as the engines are concerned, they are likely to stay the same for the Indian market. Except that the 1.4-litre turbo petrol may be replaced with a 1.3-litre unit. This engine is expected to be more powerful and at the same time efficient as well. A 6-speed manual will be standard but then the automatic might get the 9-speed AT as well.

