How the Jeep Compass facelift will look like:Test mule spotted!

The Jeep Compass facelift has been spotted testing in China. Spy shots, courtesy, chejiahao.autohome.com.cn showcase what the updated iteration of this mid-size SUV will look like. The test mule seen in these images is heavily camouflaged. The overall silhouette of the Compass remains the same as before. There are minor changes on the front profile of this SUV. Expect the updated model to come with revised headlamps, front grille and a new bumper. The facelifted Compass will also get revised rear end with a new bumper and restyled tail-lamp along with a new set of alloy wheels.

Image Source: chejiahao.autohome.com.cn

The interiors too are covered under heavy camouflage. So it is difficult to point of the exact changes. However, this being a facelift, the overall layout of the dashboard and other panels is likely to remain the same as before. Jeep can plonk in a new touchscreen infotainment system or revise the instrument cluster in order to give the cabin a fresh look.

Under the hood, the diesel engine i.e. the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged unit is likely to be retained. However, it will be upgraded to meet the new emission regulations. The power output of this engine is also expected to remain the same at 170 hp along with 350 Nm of peak torque. It will be offered with a 6-speed manual as well as an automatic transmission option. The current 1.4-litre petrol engine, which is good for 160 hp along with 250 Nm of peak torque, is likely to be replaced with a new 1.3-litre turbocharged unit. This engine will produce 180 hp of power along with 270 Nm of peak torque.

Prices of the Jeep Compass are likely to go up with this update. They will continue to fall in the range of 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). Competiton will include the likes of Hyundai Tucson, MH Hector and Tata Harrier.

Image Source: chejiahao.autohome.com.cn