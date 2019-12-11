Massive Rs 2.15 lakh discount on certain Jeep Compass variants

If you are planning to buy a Jeep Compass, now should be the right for you to do so. The SUV from the American marque is currently being offered with massive discounts. Mind you, these discounts are available only on select variants of the Jeep Compass. At the moment, the variant line-up of this SUV comprises of namely Sport, Sport Plus, Longitude, Longitude Option, Limited, Limited Option and Limited Plus. The 4x4 drivetrain is available on the Limited, Limited Option and Limited Plus only. The SUV comes with petrol as well as diesel engine options. And is available with manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

At the moment, there is a Rs 2.15 lakh discount being offered on the Limited petrol (AT) variant of the Jeep Compass. Similarly, there is a discount of Rs 1.50 lakh on the Longitude Optional petrol (AT) of this SUV. In addition to this, the Sport Plus diesel (MT) is available with a discount of Rs 1 lakh. All the rest of the variants of the Jeep Compass are currently not available with any discount.

The petrol engine in the Jeep Compass is a 1.4-litre, Multiair engine which is good for 163 hp of power along with 250 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is a 2.0-litre, Multi-jet engine which is capable of churning out 170 hp of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine comes as standard with a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, the petrol engine, in certain variants, comes with a 7-speed DCT automatic exclusively.

Prices for the Jeep Compass starts from Rs 14.99 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 23.11 lakh for the range-topping variant. With these prices, the Jeep Compass competes with the likes of Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV500 and the likes. Apart from the Compass, Jeep also retails the Cherokee, Grand Cherokee and the Wrangler SUV in India.