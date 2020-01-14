Jeep Compass Diesel automatic launched at Rs 21.96 lakh: This is what’s new in it

FCA India has launched the diesel automatic variants of the Jeep Compass in the country. Prices of the said variants start at Rs 21.96 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The said model has been launched in two trims namely Longitude and Limited Plus. While the aforementioned price is for the Longitude trim, the Limited Plus version will set you back by 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Jeep Compass diesel automatic trims get power from the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that has been updated to meet the stringent BS6 emission norms. The said engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 173bhp and 350Nm. The motor comes mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system is also on offer.

The vehicle also gets SelecTerrain AWD system with four modes namely Auto, Sand, Mud and Snow. The Jeep Compass Longitude diesel automatic trim gets cruise control, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with reverse camera and dynamic guidelines. The SUV is also equipped with dual-zone climate control and also gets a push-button start. Commenting on the launch of the diesel automatic variants, Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India said that the company is strengthening and expanding the Jeep Compass range with the introduction of four diesel automatic variants, of which, the base and top-end variant will available to consumers right away.

He also added that both variants offer more equipment, boosting the value-for-money proposition for the customer which Jeep India believes will increase its share in the segment. This roll out has also given the brand the opportunity to offer its locally-made BSVI-compliant 2.0-litre turbo-diesel powertrain to consumers much before the statutory deadline. Datta also said that FCA India offers a lifestyle to its customers, not just a product. Whilst the Jeep Compass is equipped with every necessary electronic convenience feature that customers nowadays expect in a vehicle, the company has always retained its fundamentals of solid engineering, uncompromised safety and unmatched 4x4 capability, all of these true to the 80-year strong Jeep pedigree.