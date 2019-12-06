Jeep Compass BS6 petrol spied: Engine to get more powerful!

A test mule of the BS6 compliant Jeep Compass has been snapped testing in India. Images, courtesy teambhp.com shows the test vehicles sans camouflage. As can be seen, there is a sticker on the fuel-lid which reads "BS VI Petrol". Also, a sticker on the rear window of the test car reveals that it has a 1.4-litre engine its hood, the same multi-air unit which is currently available in the BS4 configuration. However, if the information on the said sticker is to be believed, the upgradation to the new emission regulation will give this engine a decent increase in power. In its current configuration, produces 160 hp of power along with 250 Nm of peak torque. However, with the BS6 update, its power will increase to 170 hp.

BS6 emission regulations come in effect starting April 2020. Expect the upgraded Jeep Compass to launch in India sometime within the next couple of months. In addition to upgrading the petrol engine, Jeep will also bring in the upgraded version of its diesel engine.

Jeep has recently introduced two new variants of the Compass in India. These are namely the Trailhawk and the other the Sport Plus. While the Trailhawk is an off-road-focused version of the Compass and its priced at Rs 26.8 lakhs, the Sports Plus stands as new entry-level trim and costs Rs 15.99 lakh. Apart from the Compass, Jeep sells the Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee and the Grand Cherokee SRT in India. Prices of the Compass will increase with the introduction of the BS6 models.

As the deadline for BS6 draws near, automakers in India have started introducing their respective upgraded models. Currently, it is Maruti Suzuki which has the largest portfolio of BS6 petrol models in India.

