Jeep Compass Bedrock edition launched at Rs 17.53 lakh: 25,000 Compass SUVs already sold

Jeep India has launched a new edition of its most affordable SUV. The Compass Bedrock edition will be available in limited numbers and only with a diesel engine. The Bedrock is based on the base variant of the Compass - Sport, but comes with a list of new equipment and cosmetic upgrades to the inside and out. The new edition has been launched to mark the sale of 25,000 units of the Compass at a price of Rs 17.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Based on Jeep Compass Sport trim, the Bedrock edition will be available in three colour options - Vocal White, Minimal Grey and Exotica Red, with black 16-inch alloy wheels, decals on the doors, black roof rails and a 'Bedrock' logo on the boot lid.

On the inside, the Compass Bedrock limited edition will come with a 5.0-inch infotainment system that doubles as a screen for the reversing camera with dynamic guidance, 'Bedrock' seat covers and new floor mats.

In terms of safety, Jeep Compass Bedrock comes with dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, stability and traction control, four-wheel disc brakes, power adjust and folding wing mirrors and an electric parking brake as standard equipment.

The limited edition Compass Bedrock will be available only in one engine option - a 173hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission, sending power to the front wheels. In terms of pricing, the Bedrock is positioned between the Sport (Rs 16.55 lakh) and Longitude (Rs 17.87 lakh) trims.

