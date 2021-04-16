Jeep Compass 7-seater spied testing: Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar rival launch in 2022

The Jeep Compass 7-seater sports the same look as the 5-seater model. The extension towards the rear though is quite visible and the quarter-glass also seems a bit longer than usual.

By:April 16, 2021 11:10 AM
Image: Teambhp.com

Jeep India is busy readying products for our market and built from their Ranjangaon plant. The plant, at present, rolls out the Jeep Compass as well as the Wrangler for our market and for exports. However, survival with just two products is going to be tough. Now the Jeep Compass 7-seater has been spied testing near Chakan, Pune. This model, codenamed H6, was always in the plan for the Indian market and the sudden surge of 7-seaters makes its launch even more relevant. The Jeep Compass 7-seater sports the same look as the regular model. The extension towards the rear though is quite visible and the quarter-glass also seems a bit longer than usual. While there are no images of the tail available at this point, expect it to have revised bumpers and a new light design. Teambhp claims that the vehicle had jump seats at the rear.

This though could be a far-fetched idea as no other SUV in this segment brings in jump seats. Moreover, these are considered as inconvenient and a hazard as far as safety is concerned. The 7-seater Compass could come with front-facing seats in the third row. While they may not be supremely comfortable, expect the Compass to offer more goodies than its immediate rivals – the Tata Safari and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar. The Alcazar might be good as far as features are concerned but the Compass 7-seater will be bigger in size.

The big dimensions could also mean a power bump for the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine. This engine in its present state of tune makes 173hp of power and 350Nm. It is paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic. Both these options will be available with the Jeep Compass 7-seater as well. The petrol engine might be given the skip. The launch is expected to happen in 2022.

Image: Teambhp.com

