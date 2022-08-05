Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition officially teased: Launch soon [Video]

The 5th Anniversary Edition version of the Jeep Compass has been officially teased, hinting at an imminent India launch. This mid-size SUV is currently priced from Rs 18.39 lakh to Rs 29.94 lakh, ex-showroom.

Jeep India has teased the 5th Anniversary Edition version of the Compass on its social media platforms, hinting at an imminent launch. This mid-size SUV was first launched in India in July 2017 and since then it has been the bread-and-butter product for the company. It also received a mid-life facelift in 2020 that gave it a major cosmetic overhaul and loads of new features.

Happy 5th Anniversary to the Jeep Compass! Celebrating #5YearsOfAdventure and to mark this milestone we’re introducing the 5th Anniversary logo; a badge marking our years of excellence. Stay tuned for more! #JeepIndia #JeepLife #JeepCompass #Adventure #OIIIIIIIO pic.twitter.com/UCH6Hl0uQL — Jeep India (@JeepIndia) August 4, 2022

While the company’s latest teaser doesn’t reveal anything about the upcoming special version of the SUV, it is expected to get some minor cosmetic updates or new colour schemes. Moreover, the Compass’ 5th Anniversary Edition model will also wear new badges to highlight the special edition theme and it will be made available in limited numbers.

Mechanically, the Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition is expected to remain the same as its standard variants. It will get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder multijet diesel engine that does its duty in the new Jeep Meridian as well. It develops 167 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed automatic transmission with FWD and AWD drivetrains.

The Compass also gets a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DCT. In terms of features, it gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, etc. One can expect the new Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition to be launched in the coming days.

