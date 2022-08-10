Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition launched: Price starts at Rs 24.44 lakh

The new 5th Anniversary Edition of the Jeep Compass has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24.44 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open at Jeep dealerships and on the Jeep India website.

Jeep India has launched the 5th Anniversary Edition version of the Compass SUV in the country. The prices of the new Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition start at Rs 24.44 lakh and they go up to Rs 28.24 lakh, ex-showroom. This limited edition version of the SUV gets a host of cosmetic updates. Its variant-wise prices are mentioned in the table below.

Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition: Variant-wise Prices

Compass 5th Anniversary Variant Price (ex-showroom) Diesel 4X2 MT Rs 24.44 lakh Petrol 4X2 DCT Rs 25.24 lakh Diesel 4X4 AT Rs 28.24 lakh

The new Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition model is offered in three variants with multiple powertrain choices. Its prices for this limited edition version start at Rs 24.44 lakh and they go up to Rs 28.24 lakh, ex-showroom. The Jeep Compass SUV was first launched in India in July 2017 and since then it has been the bread-and-butter product for the company.

It also received a mid-life facelift in 2020 that gave it a major cosmetic overhaul and loads of new features. Now, with the 5th Anniversary Edition, the Jeep Compass gets a handful of new elements for a distinct visual appeal. It gets 18-inch alloy wheels with granite crystal finish, a 5th Anniversary commemorative badge, leather seats, piano black interior accents, silver roof rails, and more.

Mechanically, the Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition remains the same as its standard variants. It gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder multijet diesel engine that does its duty in the new Jeep Meridian as well. This motor develops 167 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed automatic transmission with FWD and 4X4 drivetrains.

The new Compass 5th Anniversary Edition also gets a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed DCT. Bookings for the same are now open at Jeep dealerships as well as on the Jeep India website. The regular variants of the Jeep Compass mid-size SUV are currently priced from Rs 18.39 lakh to Rs 29.94 lakh, ex-showroom.

