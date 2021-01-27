Jeep Compass 2021 India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images, details

2021 New Jeep Compass Facelift Launch Live Updates: The new 2021 Jeep Compass facelift is all set to be launched in India today. The new model was unveiled a few days back and hence, almost everything about the vehicle is already known except for its pricing. The new 2021 Jeep Compass facelift comes with noticeable changes to the exterior while the interiors have been updated significantly. The new LED headlamps along with the redesigned bumpers make the SUV look more upmarket and desirable than before. The story inside the cabin is a lot more interesting as the new 2021 model gets a new dashboard. Moreover, you now get a new floating touchscreen infotainment system that comes with the latest UConnect5 software. More details on the new 2021 Jeep Compass including the price to be out soon, so stay tuned for all the action.