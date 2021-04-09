Jeep Commander teased in Brazil: Looks more than just a 7-seat Compass

In brazil, FCA has released a video that hints at what is expected to be the upcoming 3-row seat SUV based on the Compass. It is believed that it could be called the Jeep Commander.

By:April 9, 2021 1:40 PM

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has released a teaser video for its upcoming Jeep model. Although it reveals very little, it is expected to be the three-row SUV based on the Jeep Compass. In the video, Jeep only provides a hint name with the “ER” suffix. It is possible that Jeep would revive the Commander with this new model. However, in China, Jeep already has a Grand Commander on sale (Da Zhihuigan – loosely translated from Mandarin). However, the name is to be officially confirmed. For now, it is codenamed the “H6”.

Test mules of the premium 3-row SUV have been seen on the road in Brazil, and Europe. It is scheduled to arrive in India as well. Jeep has confirmed that it will be manufactured in India alongside the Compass SUV. While most believe that it will be just an elongated Compass with two additional seats, the impression now is that looks a lot more than just that.

In an interaction with Ralph Gilles, Global Head of Jeep Design, we were informed that the SUV will follow the design language set by the new Wagoneer, and set itself apart from the Compass that we know of.

He stated “Honestly, it’s really a new vehicle. It really has very little to do with the current Compass. The new vehicle has its own design, its own element, and its own theme, and it’s going to be optimised for what it will offer. It’s going to be the first 3-row SUV in that segment from us, and we take that quite seriously.” Read the full story here.

The H6 or the new Jeep Commander is expected to offer two engine options. The 1.3-litre turbo petrol and a more powerful version of the 2.0-litre turbo diesel Multijet motor used in the Compass. The cabin would probably feature all the latest tech found in cars including 4G connectivity, wireless smartphone connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among a lot more.

It is to be noted that the “Commander” word mark is currently trademarked by Mahindra in India. However, it is to expire in 2025. If the model is indeed named the Commander globally, it remains to be seen how Jeep will manage this hurdle in the Indian market. FCA does have the “Patriot” wordmark at its disposal for the time being.

This new 3-row SUV from Jeep is expected to make its global debut in 2021 before it goes on sale in Brazil. It will then arrive in India to go on sale in 2022 to take on the Volkswagen Tiguan All-Space, upcoming Skoda Kodiaq facelift (Read More), new Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the MG Gloster.

