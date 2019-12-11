JCB launches ecoXpert Backhoe Loader, new range of side engined Telehandlers at Excon’19

India’s leading manufacturer of Earthmoving and Construction Equipment, JCB India showcased a wide range of new, smart, technology-driven machines at the 10th edition of Excon’19 in Bengaluru. On the back of Excon’19 theme ‘Smart i-tech India@ 75’, JCB India showcased its strong focus on Digitisation and Innovation. The company leveraged the integration of Big Data and the Internet of Things in its products and services at the event.

The new intelligent machines which were put on display included the new ecoXpert 3DX Backhoe Loader, a machine with fuel savings of up to 12% and up to 22% lower maintenance costs. The new 3DX also comes loaded with JCB’s ‘IntelliPerformance’ and ‘IntelliDig’ technology which will give customers real time information about the performance of the machine.

The company has made significant investments in its Excavator range. It showcased its intelligent NXT range of machines in the 14T to 24.5T category and the robust Quarry Master Range in the 14T to 38T category. It has thus reinforced its commitment to being a full-range infrastructure equipment partner.

JCB Telehandler, a product that leads in across the world, has also been upgraded to the all-new global side engine design. It will continue to pioneer in the Material Handling segment with the new global range of Telehandlers together with the two brand new models of Skid Steer Loaders, the SSL 135 and SSL 155.

Mr. Subir Kumar Chowdhury, MD & CEO of JCB India said, “We are, as always, delighted to be a part of Excon, South Asia’s largest Construction Equipment Exhibition. We have launched our range of intelligent products and technologies at this five-day event. Our Backhoe Loader, which probably is the most widely used construction equipment is now even more fuel efficient and comes with ‘IntelliPerformance’. The next level ‘NXT’ series from 14T to 24.5T and the Quarry Master range of Excavators from 14T to 38T now offers a wide range of options to our customers to choose from. We have pioneered the Material Handling segment with our range of Telehandlers and Skid Steers; the new range of Telehandlers with the Global side engine layout and height from 7m to 18m have also been launched along with a new range of Skid Steers. Mini Excavators are gaining popularity in select applications and we have made our range even more comprehensive in the 3T to 6T range”

He further added, “Smart technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and next-generation Construction Equipment will play an important role in achieving the $5 Trillion economy target for the country. It is a significant opportunity for us to showcase the pioneering work done by us through the integration of IoT and Big Data in our machines. At Excon, we will also be displaying our range of smart solutions in Parts and Product Support, which are providing comprehensive solutions to India’s Earthmoving and Construction needs.”

Some salient features across the range were - enhanced fuel efficiency, variable performance capacity, and smart machine management through LiveLink - an advanced telematics technology that benefits operators in better fleet management through remote monitoring. The technology enables transmission of information on machine’s health including Service, Operations and Security, to the operator or owner.

The 3DX ecoXpert, powered with JCB ‘IntelliPerformance’, is the all new smart Backhoe which saves up to 12% more fuel and reduces Operational cost by 22%. The machine comes with 30 new features like smooth gear shift, new ergonomic seat, LED lights, etc., and is also equipped with ‘IntelliDig’ technology that gives operators real time indication on the depth and reach.

The new Quarry Master range of Excavators introduced includes models ranging from JCB 140QM to 380QM. These include the 14T, 21.5T, 22.5 LC and the 38T machines. They come with three power modes - Eco, Power and Power+ for a variety of excavation capacity requirements, with up to 32% fuel saving in the Eco mode. This advanced machine range has a robust X-type frame and is designed for arduous quarry applications.

The JCB 225QM has an increased productivity of up to 7% and has 8 power modes, thus giving the operator flexibility to work in a variety of applications. The variable power modes provide operators complete flexibility in selecting the right mode for the right job. With world-class ecoMAX engine, the machine produces 170 hp and provides excellent torque of 695 Nm. The model comes with a reduced maintenance cost and a warranty provision of 2 years or 5000 hours. It has a safety-hammer overuse alert and is also a deep section boom and hydraulic filtration that depicts its high safety index and machine strength.

JCB NXT range of excavators, designed around high productivity, comes with 10 working modes and an increased efficiency of up to 32% in the Eco mode. The NXT series stands for fuel efficiency and ‘IntelliControl’, a LiveLink enabled solution that gives critical information about the operations of the equipment remotely. The low maintenance excavator range offers a standard warranty of 2 years or 5000 hours. The deep section boom and hydraulic filtration features give the excavator range increased strength.

JCB NXT 245 HDLR, a model from the JCB NXT range, can dig depth up to 40 feet and reach up to 51 feet. Equipped with CRDI technology & JCB ecoHydraulics, the model stands out as an extremely fuel efficient one. Furthermore, its strong X-type frame coupled with pre-installed hose burst check valve for boom and arm make the model one of the robust and safest excavator models.

JCB also launched their all new global design of its Telehandler range in India, the new side engine machines are designed to give the operator greater on site visibility thus aiding safety on the site. It introduced the 540-70, 530-70, 530-110, 540-170 and 540-180, with a reach of 7m-18m and a lifting capacity of 3T – 4T. It has a wide range of attachments (over 40) available for specific application needs across 20+ industries. Its best-in-class visibility coupled with comfortable AC cabin make the model an operator’s machine of choice.

JCB also showcased the range of smart mini excavators in the 3T to 6T category with models - 30 plus, 50z, 51R and 55z. The 50z and the 55z come with Zero Tail swing design for high performance and versatility in confined spaces. These models have a wide range of attachments like soil drill, rock breaker, etc., and give operators the option of customised mode selection - light, eco, heavy and heavy+, depending on the work purpose.

JCB Skid Steer Loaders (model I35 and I55) have best-in-class performance and fuel efficiency. With 25+ attachments for different industrial jobs, an increase in fuel efficiency of up to 5% with SSL 135 and up to 10% with SSL 155, improved safety through 270 degree visibility, 46% bigger cabin spaces, the machines are best suited for enhanced productivity, comfort and safety.

JCB also displayed its digital capabilities through LiveLink at its pavilion. JCB LiveLink is an advanced Telematics technology for Next Generation Asset Monitoring and Feet Management. It is aimed towards increasing productivity, controlling costs and asset safety. Through real-time data, available on smart devices, customers can access information on critical parameters of their fleet such as fuel, maintenance and service, thus improving equipment uptime. LiveLink gives service reminders, critical health alerts and keeps machine data back-up. It further helps in improving operations through fuel level information and engine status.

LiveLink also enables a new and smart, digitally enabled product support for JCB customers. The Smart Serve Mobile Application locates the nearest service engineer to the machine and through the Parts Application customers can now buy parts online.

All machines by JCB India are backed by the finest after-sales service support through 700 outlets and 65 dealers. JCB India offers a well-connected product support to customers to minimise downtime and maximise productivity. An embodiment of the ‘Make in India programme’, JCB manufactures 60 different types of machines at its five factories in India. These ‘made in India’ machines have been exported to over 100 countries.