Jawa celebrates 90 years with a community ride

The year 1929 was when a journey started. One that spawned countless memories across the world. A journey called Jawa that began on October 23, 1929, and went on to become one of the most popular names in motorcycling history.

Adding to this cache of memories, Jawa Motorcycles and the Kommunity earlier this week came together to celebrate this milestone with rides in Delhi and Mumbai. The Delhi ride circumnavigated through landmarks that also shared their 90th birthday with Jawa—Safdarjung Airport and Rashtrapati Bhavan. The speciality of this ride was that the Czech Ambassador to India and his delegation were part of the ride, sitting pillion with Kommunity and Jawa team—an example of Indo-Czech collaboration and bonhomie.

H.E. Milan Hovorka, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India, joined Anupam Thareja, co-founder, Classic Legends, in leading a group of Jawa ‘Kommunity’ members on their Jawa motorcycles on a celebratory breakfast ride in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the ride that started from the Bandra dealership culminated at café Ideal Corner, the place where the Indian Jawa journey began. The ride was flagged off from Jawa Motorcycles’ dealership in suburban Bandra and the convoy rode across the city to reach café Ideal Corner in South Mumbai. The Mumbai ride witnessed Boman Irani, co-founder, Classic Legends, and Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends, ride along with Jawa Kommunity riders to revisit the iconic café, which used to be an Ideal Jawa dealership earlier.

In Delhi, post the morning ride, the evening saw a celebration at the Czech Embassy graced by Jawa’s motorcycles spanning across 90 years. Jawa has an iconic following in Czech Republic and is considered a national icon and a key part of the country’s rich heritage.

Thareja said, “When we took up the challenge of bringing Jawa back to life, a few years ago, we knew we had to keep the soul and the essence intact. Almost a year after launching the new models in the country and gauging the response we have received, I can say we have achieved what we set out to achieve.”

This 90th milestone has also been cast in metal in the form of the Jawa 90th Anniversary Edition motorcycle; it is a commemorative model limited to just 90 units, and these will be allotted to customers who already have a booking for the Jawa models and those who will be making a booking on or before October 30, 2019.