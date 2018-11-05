Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing to create 30,000 skilled manpower for India, gets ISO certification

Maruti Suzuki Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) is now ISO 29990:2010 certified.Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing, set up and managed by Maruti Suzuki at Ganpat University, Mehsana, has been awarded ISO 29990:2010 certification by TUV-SUD. The Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) is an outcome of a joint initiative between the Government of India and Government of Japan to create a pool of 30,000 skilled manpower for the manufacturing industry in India.

The certification is awarded to JIM for implementing a Quality Management System for learning services for non-formal education and training in accordance with ISO 29990:2010 standards. The assessment covers important elements like; training content development, training methodology, impact assessment and evaluation, that ensure the institute follows a standard/model for quality and professional mode of operation.

JIM is one of the model ITIs by Maruti Suzuki with an aim to contribute to the Government of India’s Skill India initiative. Earlier this year JIM registered 100 per cent placement for its first batch of students. JIM offers courses in eight trades related to automobile manufacturing, maintenance and services.

The courses include Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Mechanic Auto Body Painting, Mechanic Auto Body Repair, Welder, Fitter, Electrician, Mechanic Diesel Engine & Driver Cum Mechanic. JIM, Mehsana is equipped with modern classrooms, the latest training tools and equipment. The practical training workshop has been developed to mirror a real shop-floor assembly line, the only one of its kind in the country.

Some other features of the institute include safety lab, virtual welding simulators and spot welding guns. This familiarizes the students with all the tools they need to work with when on an actual industry shop floor.

In addition to 38 hours of training meted out towards the National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) certified curriculum, JIM dedicates 10 hours/week to train students in Japanese shop floor practices, soft skills, interview skills, English language and safety. Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships (AOTS), Japan, along with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Japan has developed the soft skills curriculum for JIM.