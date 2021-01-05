January 2021 offer: Honda Civic, Amaze, City available with up to Rs 2.5 lakh discount

Unfortunately, there is no discount on the Honda CR-V as few dealers confirmed that the stocks of the same are no longer available with them.

By:January 5, 2021 1:20 PM

2020 ended on a bad note for Honda Car India Limited with the company announcing that it has stopped production at its Greater Noida plant. Both the Honda Civic as well as the CR-V that were made from this plant have now been discontinued. This though hasn’t stopped the company from offering discounts well into 2021. Honda dealerships across the country are still offering a discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on the Civic diesel. At the same time, customers wanting to buy the Civic petrol will get Rs 1 lakh off. These though are 2020 models as the company, as discussed before, isn’t making any new Civic cars in India. There is no discount on the Honda CR-V as few dealers confirmed that the stocks of the same are no longer available.

Also Read Honda Car India discontinues Civic, CR-V production

On the 2020 Honda Amaze, dealers are offering a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an additional Rs 10,000 in exchange. This is applicable to all variants of petrol and diesel trims. On top of it, customers also get an extended warranty for the fourth and fifth year for free. This warranty, otherwise, will cost them Rs 12,000. On the 2021 models, customers will get the same benefits as the 2020 versions, sans the extended warranty freebie. On MY20 Amaze Special and Exclusive Editions, customers stand to get Rs 7,000 cash discount if they aren’t exchanging their old car and Rs 15,000 if exchange happens. On the Exclusive Editions, customers stand to get Rs 12,000 cash discount and an additional Rs 15,000 for exchange.

Discounts on the all-new Honda City are only through the exchange. For MY20 models, it is Rs 30,000 whereas for the MY21, it is Rs 20,000. On MY20 Honda WR-V, customers stand to get Rs 25,000 cash and Rs 15,000 exchange discounts. This year models of the WR-V get Rs 15,000 cash as well as exchange discounts. On Exclusive Edition models, customers get Rs 10,000 cash and Rs 15,000 exchange bonus. On petrol variants of the Honda Jazz manufactured this year, customers get Rs 15,000 cash as well as exchange bonus. For vehicles manufactured last year, there is the Rs 25,000 discount upfront while on swapping a car, an additional Rs 15,000 will be handed over.

 

