January 2021 discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Triber, Duster, Kwid

On all the cars, Renault India dealerships are offering discounts as well as a loyalty bonus. This however is only on the cars that have been produced last year.

Renault India continues to offer discounts even in the new year. The company is now offering up to Rs 65,000 off on its entire range. This is slightly lower than the Rs 70,000 that the company has been dishing out last year. It may though be kept in mind that the customer overall gets the same benefits as last year because Renault India has hiked car prices in 2021. For example, cars like the Renault Kwid which started close to Rs 2.98 lakh in 2020 now begin from Rs 3.13 lakh. One can avail the discounted rates both at the showroom or for bookings done online. The offers are on retail sales done during January 1-31, 2021 only. Rural customers stand to get up to Rs 15,000 discount as an additional incentive on buying a Renault car. These discounts are mostly for the vehicles that have been made in 2020. Before buying, do check with the dealer on the VIN of the car.

The Renault Kwid customer stands to gain Rs 20,000 cash discount, a similar amount on exchange and Rs 10,000 loyalty on certain variants. On buying a Kwid manual, the discount is slightly lower at Rs 15,000 both in terms of cash as well as exchange. A max discount of Rs 10,000 is available for registered corporate houses and an additional Rs 5,000 for rural customers.

The flagship Renault Duster has loyalty benefits worth Rs 15,000 and there is also the exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. Another Rs 30,000 can be factored in as the corporate discount whereas Rs 15,000 additional bonus is reserved for the rural customers. An outright cash benefit of Rs 20,000 is offered for Renault Duster turbo customers, but only on the RxS MT and CVT versions. An Easy Care Package is also being handed over to customers though this is only for those who already own a Duster and are going in for another one. On RxE versions, only Rs 20,000 loyalty benefit is being offered.

As for the versatile Renault Triber, customers get Rs 20,000 cash benefit but only on AMT versions. For the manual, Renault dealerships are offering Rs 10,000 benefit on RXL/RXT/RXZ variants. The same story plays out for those looking to exchange as the Rs 30,000 benefit is for AMT versions while manuals will get Rs 20,000. Add to that the loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000. On the RxE variants, only cash discount of Rs 10,000 is applicable.

