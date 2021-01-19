January 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 40,000 off on Datsun Go+, Go

At present, the Datsun cars are slow sellers and there are chances that the dealers could offer more discounts to offset existing stock.

The Datsun range of cars usually have discounts on them. In January 2021, the discounts continue. At present, on all retail Datsun car sales till January 31, customers stand to gain big. The Datsun redi-Go, the smallest car in the company’s lineup gets a flat cash discount of Rs 15,000. At the same time, if a customer ends up exchanging their vehicle then an additional Rs 15,000 will be given. Moreover, if the customer is a registered corporate then they stand to get more discounts in the form of Rs 5,000. Datsun says that the offers may vary depending on the variants and location. As for the slightly bigger Datsun Go model, customers get up to Rs 40,000 off. This is divided as Rs 20,000 off as cash discount and the same amount in exchange. The same is applicable for even the Go+.

Surprisingly enough, both the car customers don’t stand to get any corporate benefits. Datsun cars are not only the most affordable ones from the Nissan group but also overall in India. These cars offer immense value for money, giving customers the option of dual airbags, and more. The touchscreen system is intuitive as well as easy to use. Both the Datsun Go and Go+ share their underpinnings as well as powertrains. This includes the 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that is good for 68hp of power and 104Nm. The CVT versions get a slightly higher 77hp tune but the same amount of torque. Efficiency-wise, these cars deliver a claimed mileage slightly lower than 20kmpl.

The redi-Go in the meanwhile has an 800cc as well as 1.0-litre options. The latter brings in an AMT too. At present, the Datsun cars are slow sellers and there are chances that the dealers could offer more discounts to offset existing stock. Elsewhere in the world, Datsun has stopped selling its products.

