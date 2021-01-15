January 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 2.2 lakh off on Mahindra Alturas, Scorpio, XUV300

Few dealers we spoke with, confirmed that the discounts are only on 2020 make models. This means you may be getting a December 2020 model but since there are no changes to the 2021 cars yet, it shouldn't make a difference.

It's raining discounts this new year. Now Mahindra and Mahindra has joined the race with the brand offering discounts on almost all its cars. This will be the right time to buy a big burly Mahindra SUV. However, few dealers we spoke with, confirmed that the discounts are only on 2020 make models. This means you may be getting a December 2020 model but since there are no differences to the 2021 cars yet, it shouldn't make a difference. Moreover, the registration will be from the day one purchases the car or a few days thereafter. It will still be considered a 2021 model. As of now, one can book the car online or through a dealership near them. Most of the dealerships are now open and one can visit, check the car and then book it.

The Mahindra Alturas G4, the flagship car, gets up to Rs 2.2 lakh discount. An upfront Rs 2.2 lakh off is being offered on this value-for-money SUV and at the same time, there is an additional Rs 50,000 exchange discount. If you’re a registered corporate, then Rs 16,000 is again added to the list of discounts. This makes it a massive deal for what is essentially a feature-rich and full-size SUV.

Next up is the Mahindra XUV500. This SUV gets up to Rs 20,000 flat off, depending on the variants one goes for. If you’re exchanging your existing car for an XUV500, then an additional Rs 20,000 bonus will be given. Corporate discounts though are a tad low at Rs 4,500. For the Mahindra XUV300, up to Rs 10,000 cash discounts is on offer, again depending on the variants one selects. An exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 is also applicable. The highest cash discount after the Alturas is on the smallest car in the Mahindra portfolio, the KUV100 NxT. There is Rs 40,000 off on this car and add to that the Rs 20,000 exchange bonus – the ultimate steal.

Other popular cars like the Mahindra Bolero, Scorpio and Marazzo too have discounts on them. Since the Mahindra Thar is a hot-selling item, there are no discounts or accessories on offer with it.

