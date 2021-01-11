January 2021 car discounts: Get up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Tiago, Nexon

Apart from this, there are special offers available for corporates. Customers stand to gain big from these schemes. It may be noted that few of these cars like the Tata Harrier, or Tigor could be a 2020 make.

Tata Motors has had a good 2020. The brand closed the year with good sales standings. 2021 too is looking up with Tata planning to launch the Altroz iTurbo as well as Safari cars. Both the cars will likely be launched this month. At the same time, existing Tata cars have been getting discounts. These discounts are valid only for this month. Starting with the smallest car that Tata Motors offers right now, the Tiago. The Tata Tiago has a total offer of Rs 25,000. This includes Rs 15,000 cash scheme and an additional Rs 10,000 as part of the exchange scheme. The Tata Tigor which is based on the Tiago gets a higher Rs 30,000 offer. This includes Rs 15,000 cash discount and a similar amount for the exchange.

The new Tata Nexon is a hot seller and as such gets no discounts. However, customers stand to get Rs 15,000 off as part of the exchange scheme. This though is only for the diesel version. It is applicable to both manual as well as automatic variants. The Tata Harrier variants, apart from the Camo, Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ models, get Rs 25,000 cash discount. If a customer is exchanging their car, then an additional Rs 40,000 discount will be offered. This brings the total offer to Rs 65,000. For the Camo, Dark Edition, XZ+ as well as XZA+ models, only an exchange offer of Rs 40,000 is available.

Apart from this, there are special offers available for corporates. Customers stand to gain big from these schemes. The Tata Safari as well as Altroz iTurbo will be priced higher than the Harrier as well as regular Altroz models. These models will though will not have any discounts as of now. So, hurry up and book the aforementioned models online or at a Tata dealership near you to avail of these benefits.

