Toyota’s domestic sales slump 48 per cent in January 2020: Sells out BS4 inventory

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has reported degrowth of 48 per cent in its domestic sales for the month of January 2020. The Japanese carmaker sold 5,804 cars during the aforementioned month. In comparison, the sales for Toyota, during the same month last year stood at 11,221 units. In January 2020, the carmaker exported 1,318 units of the Etios series in comparison to 846 units during January 2019. In total, the sales for Toyota, in January 2020 stood at 7,122 units in comparison to 12,067 units during the same month last year amounting to degrowth of 41 per cent.

Toyota has also announced that in order to ensure a smooth transition to BS6 emission regulations, the brand has successfully sold-out its entire BS4 stock by the end of January 2020. The company has recently announced that its manufacturing plant is now transitioned 100% to BS6 production-ready. And that the company has commenced the dispatch of BS6 compliant vehicles to its dealerships starting end of January 2020. The company says that it is cautious of how the customer responds to price increase pertaining to the BS6 transformation.

Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are happy that our BS-IV stock correction measures helped us efficiently liquidate the BS-IV inventory from our plants by January 2020. We have consciously cut down the BS-IV production this month to start delivering BS-VI vehicles in a phase wise manner depending on BS-VI fuel availability across the country.”

The company says that the customer have responded well to the BS6 Toyota Innova. Toyota has already reached nearly the equivalent of one-month sales as bookings since the introductory price announcement on January 6th, 2020.