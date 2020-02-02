January 2020 car sales: Tata Motors reports 22 percent decline with 13,894 units sold

Tata Motors has announced its sales numbers for the month of January 2020. During the said period, the company sold a total of 47,862 vehicles in the domestic and global markets compared to 58,185 units sold during the same period last year. Talking of sales in the domestic market, the company managed to sell a total of 45,242 units here as compared to 54,915 unit sales during the month of January 2019. With this, the brand registered 18 percent decline in this area.

Speaking on passenger vehicle sales, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said that the company launched Altroz and the refreshed versions of other BS6 models in January. All these products are safest in their respective segments. He said that the company is confident that this New Foever portfolio of Tata Motors will set new industry standards. Within the 10 days of launch, Altroz, has built a strong order book which the company is preparing to serve. He concluded his statement by saying that all Tata products are now converted to BSVI and the network stock of BSIV is low, and the company is well placed as per as BSIV to BSVI transition.

Total MHCVs sales in January including MHCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 9,706 units compared to 14,256 units last year. The total passenger vehicle sales by the company stood at 13,894 units last month compared to 17,826 units sold during the same period last year. That said, the brand saw a 22 percent sales decline in this area.

Commenting on this, Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said that commercial vehicle domestic sales in January ’20 was ~15% lower than last year. Retail was ahead of wholesale for 7th straight month in a row, helping further stock reduction, as we move closer to BSVI transition. He added that with increasing buying interest, particularly amongst fleet owners, the M&HCV sale in January’20 was second highest in last seven months. In Small commercial vehicles, the buying interest continued to be better than other segments, resulting in a y-o-y growth of 2%.