January 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki posts 1.7% growth as Alto, Swift, Baleno continue to be blockbusters!

Maruti Suzuki has announced its sales numbers for the month of January 2020. The country's leading carmaker reported a positive growth of 1.7 percent in the domestic market as it sold a total of 144,499 units last month compared to 142,150 units sold during the same period last year. The mini and compact segment, like always, has done a great job for the brand and the company's models namely Alto, S-Presso and old WagonR saw a total of 25,885 unit sales last month as compared to 23,360 units sold during January 2019. That said, the said segment reported a growth of 10.8 percent. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki's compact segment that includes cars like Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Swift, Baleno and the new WagonR has registered 11.6 percent growth with a total of 84,340 unit sales last month. In comparison, the said segment saw 75,571 unit sales during January 2019.

Things were not good for the utility vehicle (UV) segment and the said area continues to see a slump. In the month of January 2020, the segment witnessed a decline of 26.6 percent with 16,460 units sold compared to 22,430 unit sales last year. The said segment includes the Vitara Brezza and with its petrol version going to launch at Auto Expo 2020, we expect the numbers to get better in the coming months. Talking of the mid-size sedan segment, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was badly hit and has shown monthly sales of just 835 units compared to 2934 units that were sold during the same period last year.

Furthermore, the sales of the Super Carry light commercial vehicle (LCV) were not very pleasing either as 2406 units were sold last month against 2710 unit sales in the month of January 2019, with a 11.2 percent decline. Talking of exports, the said area has seen a slight positive growth as 9624 vehicles were exported last month compared to 9571 units exported during the same period last year with 0.6 percent growth.