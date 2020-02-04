January 2020 car sales: Kia Motors posts highest-ever monthly sales as Seltos continues blistering performance!

Kia Motors has revealed its sales numbers for the month of January 2020. During the said month, the company registered a monthly sales of 15,450 units. In order to be precise, the company said in a press statement that it despatched 15,000 units of Seltos and 450 units of Carnival to dealers during last month. With such an impressive sales figure posted last month, the company has retained the fourth position in India's passenger vehicle segment. January 2020 also marked the highest ever sales for Seltos since its launch that took place in the month of August 2019, Kia Motors said.

Kia Motors has sold 60,494 units of the Seltos SUV in just five months of its launch. Commenting on the sales performance, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and CEO, Kia Motors India said that the consecutive month on month growth is proof of consumers' trust in the brand – Kia and also Seltos. Kia Motors India will be launching its second product Carnival on February 5, at the Auto Expo. The company said it has already received 1,410 bookings on the first day of its pre-bookings acceptance on January 21, 2020.

The company will also showcase a compact SUV concept at the biennial show, which it plans to introduce in the second half of the year.