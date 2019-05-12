James May’s Ferrari 458 Italia is up for sale! Owned by Captain Slow, it’s obviously in its prime condition

If you're even a slight bit of a motoring enthusiast, you must be a fan of or have heard of the tremendous trio – Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May. We've all known James May has had a Ferrari 458 Italia and now that he's moved on to the 458 Speciale, the 458 Italia is up for grabs. If there's one thing anyone can swear by is that the next owner can blindly trust that the Ferrari for sale is in its prime condition – for it was owned by the most pedantic man on the planet. To Mr May doing something the right way is the only way – so the 458 Italia's upkeep must've been done right as well.

The picture of James May's Ferrari 458 Italia was put up on Supercar Sourcing (Instagram) with a description that says: "This gorgeous Giallo Triplo Strato 458 Italia is available with a very limited window of opportunity before it is traded in. 13k Miles and formerly owned by James May. In exceptional condition with the all-important Carbon fibre driving zone, PPF and ceramic coated. Get in touch as this will not be around for long."

Fans will know that the last episode of The Grand Tour saw Jeremy Clarkson bid a teary-eyed goodbye to the show as we know it. Millions of eyes were soggy (including ours) when it seemed like the three would no longer bring their mucking about with cars and humour to our television screens anymore. But everyone caught their breath as Clarkson explained that it is only the end of the show as we've watched for years with the audience, racetrack, and celebrities. The three will continue to travel. Phew!

Now, going back to May's Ferrari – you've got the dough, get in touch with Supercar Sourcing and bring home a truly iconic Ferrari. We all dread the day when there will be no more Clarkson, Hammond & May, and that day you can say that you drive Mr May's Ferrari if you buy this, and we'll all be jealous.