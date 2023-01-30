James Cameron’s top buys spanning ‘highways’ to ‘high seas’

scorecardresearch

Apart from films Cameron is also known to have a passion for high-performance cars and unique mobility alternatives be it on the road or under the sea- Here is a look at his top buys.

James Cameron is a household name practically, given the success of films like the  highest-grossing films of all time- ‘Avatar’ as well as the classic ‘Titanic’. Apart from films Cameron is also known to have a passion for high-performance cars and unique mobility alternatives be it on the road or under the sea- Here is a look at his top buys –

Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Rs 1.84 crore

James Cameron got an elegant Mercedes-Benz S-Class in his car collection. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a luxury sedan, one of the most prestigious and technologically advanced vehicles in the market, known for its high-end features, comfort, and safety. The S-Class offers several engine options, including a hybrid version, and is available in several trim levels, including the S 450, S 580, and AMG S 63.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The sedan is available in two powertrain options- a 3-litre six-cylinder petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech which produces 361bhp, 500 Nm of torque and a 3-litre six-cylinder diesel unit which churns out 282bhp and 600 Nm of torque. Both engines come mated with a 9-speed automatic transmission. Additionally the diesel engine has a rear-wheel drive while the petrol engine is featuring an all-wheel drive system.

Mercedes-Benz EQS: Rs 1.77 crore

James Cameron also has a Mercedes-Benz EQS, an electric luxury sedan. It features a stylish, futuristic design and cutting-edge technology, including an electric powertrain and advanced driver assistance systems. The interior is spacious and luxurious, with high-quality materials and tech loaded infotainment system.

Mercedes-Benz EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS

The electric sedan has a range of up to 563 km on a single charge, making it one of the most capable electric vehicles on the market. EQS comes equipped with two electric motors that churns out 508bhp. EQS packs a 400V, 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery that can be charged at speeds of up to 200kW.

James Cameron’s Alucia 2 yacht: Rs 161 crore

Along with the luxury cars, Cameron is also into ocean exploration and globetrotting. He is a proud owner of massive Alucia 2 yacht, a luxury motor yacht that was built by Oceanco, a renowned Dutch shipyard. It is one of the largest yachts in the world, with a length of over 100 metres.

Alucia 2 yacht
Alucia 2 yacht

It features a modern and elegant design, and offers a wide range of amenities and facilities, including a helipad, spa, gym, cinema, and various entertainment areas. The Alucia 2 is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and provides a comfortable and luxurious experience for its guests.

James Cameron’s Submarines fleet: Rs 24 crore each

But that’s not enough. During the production of his iconic movie ‘Titanic’, Cameron bought a fleet of Triton Submarines to explore the wreck site and to shoot underwater scenes. Each submarine costs $3 million around Rs 24 crore. 

James Cameron submarines
Submarine
Image courtesy: New York Times

According to media reports James Cameron has teamed up with Triton Submarines to develop the next generation of ocean exploration technology.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 15:26 IST