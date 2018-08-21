James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 replica with gadgets on sale for just Rs 24 crore!

There are few other things in the world that can compare to the legendary Aston Martin DB5, that James Bond drove in Goldfinger. Getting your hands on one of the two original cars, might not be possible today, but for all those James Bond fans with deep pockets. Aston Martin has just announced that they would recreate the legendary James Bond DB5 James Bond car with 25 limited-edition vehicles will each be priced at Rs 24.58 crore sans taxes and duties. If you're thinking, “well, that’s a lot of money”, it is, and most of what you will be paying for is the gadgets included that would befit Q himself. The special espionage modifications to the DB5 will be co-developed by Academy Award-winner Chris Corbould, special effects supervisor on eight previous Bond films. So far, rotating number plates have been announced, the big question for JB fans will be as to whether the signature ejection seat will be added to the blueprints or not.

The DB5 encore will be based on the same 1964 Aston Martin DB5 that was driven by the likes of Sean Connery. The special edition vehicle will be the result of a collaboration between the marque and EON Productions, the company behind the Bond film franchise, and will be built at Aston Martin Works in England’s Newport Pagnell. The DB5 will be called the “continuation editions and they will be manufactured and share chassis numbers that were shown on the line in the 60s. The DB4 GT of the same era was re-created most recently in the same way. All 25 new/old DB5s will feature Silver Birch paint, just as Bond’s movie original did. Mechanical specifications will be similar to the original, with “sympathetic modifications to ensure the highest levels of build quality and reliability,” according to Aston Martin.

While deliveries will start in 2020, Aston Martin has reminded buyers not to expect a street-legal car, but more of an extremely accurate showpiece. Speaking on the development of this new.. Erm.. old Aston Martin Andy Palmer CEO and President of Aston Martin said that for Bond fans owning a Aston Martin was a long time aspiration, but own a Silver Birch DB5, complete with gadgets and built to the highest standards in the very same factory as the original James Bond car is surely the ultimate collectors’ fantasy.

The original James Bond car that was used in both Goldfinger and Thunderball, was complete with guns protruding from the tail-lamps, rotating number plates and a removable ejector roof—sold for $4.6 million at auction in London in 2010. A 1965 DB5 original that was featured in the 1995 Bond film GoldenEye sold at auction in July for $2.5 million, no gadgets included. The DB5 has featured in the franchise six times since its first outing in Goldfinger, including in Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), Casino Royale (2006), and Skyfall (2012).