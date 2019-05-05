James Bond could be going all-electric with his Aston Martin in Bond 25

With Daniel Craig confirmed to be returning to play the world’s favourite spy, in the next James Bond film, titled “Bond 25” filming for the film started in April 2019. However, latest news reports from The Sun, cleverly titled "The spy who plugged me" are claiming that director Cary Joji Fukunaga, an avid supporter of movements of climate change and being eco-friendly, might just want Bond to be driving around in an all-electric Aston Martin.

While the Aston Martin DB5 and the previous DBS have been featured significantly in previous Bond films with Daniel Craig behind the wheel. The last film titled “Spectre” featured a one-off car specially designed for Bond called the DB10. Now that Aston Martin has introduced an all-electric version of the four-door Rapide called the Rapide E, Bond might be seen driving around even more stealthily in his silent electric car rather than to the soundtrack of a rumbling V8 or V12 engine. Traditionally, in the latest series of films, Bond did drive more than one Aston on occasion. This does point towards the fact that Bond 25 could feature more than one car in the film.

The Aston Martin Rapide E replaces the old 6-litre V12 engine with an 800 Volt electrical architecture battery which is enclosed in a carbon fibre and Kevlar housing placed in the engine bay. The rear axles feature two electric motors which power each of the wheels sourcing the power from the 65 kWh battery pack that develops 600 horsepower and 950Nm of torque. For the movie, the Rapide E would be specially equipped by Q to provide Bond with the necessary tech he may need when he tries to save the world.

As filming for Bond 25 began in April, Daniel Craig, who will play Bond for the fifth and last time, was spotted driving a Land Rover Series III in Jamaica. The official synopsis of the film also states that Bond has left active duty and has retired in Jamaica. However, it is still unclear how the Series III fits into the storyline, thankfully there are no spoilers yet. The film is said to be released in April 2020 which is when everything would be made clear.