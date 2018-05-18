Jaipur man spends Rs 16 lakh for his Jaguar XJ L number plate: Here’s the number he finally chose

Owning fancy numbers has been a fascination for many since long and there are people who are always willing to go that extra mile to get the number of their choice on their vehicles. This makes them spend loads of cash and some even end up paying the amount that can even get them a new car. The latest example is Jaipur based Rrahul Tanejaa who spent a whopping Rs 16 lakh for the number '1'. Tanejaa bought the number RJ 45 CG 0001 for his brand new Jaguar XJ L that he purchased in the month of March 2018. A report on Hindustan Times states that it is not just cars where Rahul's fascination towards the said number is limited to as Tanejaa even has five 1s in his mobile number. Moreover, all vehicles in Tanjeaa's garage have the same number as '0001'.

Rrahul Tanejaa purchased his first luxury car, a BMW 5-series in the year 2011 and he spent Rs 10.31 lakh for the number RJ 14 CP 0001. The next car in Tanejaa's garage arrived as a second hand Skoda Laura and he purchased it just because it had the number RJ 20 CB 0001. The 37-year old man, later on, sold his BMW 5-series but kept the number to be used on his BMW 7-series. This is not where Tanejaa's obsession with number '1' ends. Back in 1996, when he purchased a second-hand scooter, he made sure that all its digits add up to give '1' as a result. The number on his scooter was RJ 14 23M 2323.

The concerned transport department says that the astonishing price of Rs 16 lakh becomes the highest amount that someone has paid for his or her desired number. Rrahul runs an event management company and he gained the possession of his Jaguar XJL by spending Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom).

As smooth and easy it may look, Rrahul says that this is not the case as his life has been full of struggle and for seven years, he did some unusual jobs to earn a living and fund his studies. He said that from driving auto-rickshaws at nights to selling crackers on Diwali, he has done different things at different times. When he was 18, he tried his luck in modelling and it quite worked out as he won the titles of Mr Jaipur, Mr Rajasthan and Male of the Year.

Rrahul adds that his fascination with the number '1' is because he wants to be number one in whatever he does. Even he wants to see his event management company that organises premium weddings to be number one in India.

Source: Hindustan Times