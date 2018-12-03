Jaguar XJ50 launched in India at Rs 1.11 Crore: Celebrating 50 years of the XJ brand!

Jaguar has launched the XJ50 in India at a price of Rs 1.11 crore, the special edition based on the XJ celebrates 50 years of the XJL flagships’ existence. The XJ50 which first made headway at the 2018 Beijing Motor Show early this year and will come to India only with the long-wheelbase option. On the face of it, spotting the special edition from standard XJL might be a bit of a task, but a closer look reveals that the XJL gets front and rear bumpers that are reminiscent of the autobiography trim with 19-inch alloy wheels, diamond quilted seat, illuminated tread plates and brush metal pedal with anodized shifty paddles flanking the wheels.

On the inside, the XJ50 gets an embossed Jaguar leaper on the headrest, with XJ50 badging on the centre armrest as well. Also, included in the special edition kit with also get, a chrome radiator grille with chrome surround and special badging on the rear and side vents with unique intaglio branding. The XJ50 will also come in some special colours including Fuji White, Santorini Black, Loire Blue and Rosello Red. Powering the British Luxury flagship will be the same 3.0-litre diesel motor which makes 300 hp and 700 Nm of twist, adequate, although a little bit more power would have been appreciated considering the price tag. The 3.0 litre Diesel sends power to the rear wheels through an 8-speed Automatic.

Speaking on the launch, Rohit Suri Managing Director at Jaguar Land Rover India said that the XJ has long been the epitome of Jaguar’s focus in luxury and excellence, but the XJ50 carries the ethos forward even more while paying homage to what is easily one of the world most iconic flagship luxury sedans. Once launched, the Jaguar will take on the likes of the BMW 7-series, and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.