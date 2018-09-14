Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is world’s fastest production sedan with new lap record in the US

Jaguar XE SV Project 8, the quickest, most powerful road-legal Jag ever, has stomped authority with another speed record at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, California. With Randy Pobst behind the wheel, the XE SV Project 8 clocked 1 min 37.54 sec setting a new lap record at the 3.5 km race track. This follows its previous record at the 20.8-km Nurburgring Nordschleife when it clocked 7 min 21.23 sec in November 2017. The XE SV Project 8 is the most extreme Jaguar produced yet with fine-tuning done by Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations engineers at some of the most thrilling race tracks around the world.

The Project 8 is the most powerful rendition of Jaguar XE sports sedan. It gets a lightweight aluminium-intensive monocoque chassis based on that of the XE, and each of the 300 hand-built Project 8 cars are modified at the SV Technical Centre in Coventry. It is powered by a specially tuned, supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine paired with an eight-speed Quickshift automatic ZF transmission.

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is the most powerful production Jaguar ever built.

The all-wheel-drive XE SV Project 8 gets motor racing technology such as F1-style ceramic wheel bearings, adjustable ride height and adjustable camber. The front and rear fenders are bespoke to accommodate larger, wider, wheels and it has larger brakes.

The XE SV Project 8 rides on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres and it has a bespoke rear differential. The Project 8 XE is capable of 0-100 km/h sprint time of just 3.3 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 320 km/h.

The Project 8 has significant aerodynamic and suspension upgrades, including a ‘Track’ mode for maximum downforce and further improvements to the damping, throttle and steering response.

The XE SV Project 8 is available in two specifications – a standard four-seat model with Jaguar’s latest front Performance seats with magnesium frames, and an optional two-seat Track Pack that includes lightweight front carbon fibre racing seats with four-point harnesses.