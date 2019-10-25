Jaguar unveils its first electric sports car for Gran Turismo: On Sony Play Station 4 in November

Jaguar has today unveiled its first all-electric virtual sports car – the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupé. The futuristic EV is set to join the grid as the latest addition to the Vision Gran Turismo line-up for the Gran Turismo series. The all-electric Jaguar Vision GT Coupé has been designed and developed from the ground up taking inspiration from the brand’s racing lineage. It is quite a futuristic-looking sports car but Jaguar say that it picks design influence from the C-type and D-type, along with technological influence from Jaguar’s I-TYPE 4 Formula E and I-PACE eTROPHY racing cars.

“This project has been completely led by our young designers and represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to create a vehicle steeped in our incredible heritage but pushing the boundaries of future design. The team have done an incredible job in creating something which is clearly identifiable as a Jaguar, inspired – but not constrained – by our iconic past,” Julian Thomson, Jaguar Design Director, said.

Providing gamers with 1,019 hp of power, 1,200 Nm of torque, a 0-100 km/h time of less than two seconds and balanced handling, Jaguar Vision GT Coupé will be on the starting grid for GT Sport fans from the end of November.

Jaguar Vision GT will be available for players to download in Gran Turismo Sport for the Sony PlayStation 4 from the end of November and will first be driven by competitors in the latest round of Sony’s Gran Turismo World Tour event at the Tokyo Motor Show, Japan, from 26-27 October.

The Vision GT may be a virtual car but Jaguar have paid attention to the tiniest detail and say that it is crafted from experimental lightweight materials, with the light and stiff monocoque made from carbon-fibre composites and advanced aluminium alloys. This focused lightweight construction ensures the Jaguar Vision GT Coupé weighs just 1,400kg and delivers near 50:50 weight distribution.