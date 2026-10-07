Jaguar Type 01 India debut set for H2 2027, bookings open

Jaguar has commenced India bookings for the Type 01, its four-door electric GT built on the dedicated JEA platform. Delivering 1,030PS and 640km range, it makes its Indian public debut in H2 2027 as Jaguar’s all-electric luxury flagship.

Jaguar has commenced India bookings for the Type 01, its four-door electric car that made its global debut on October 6. The model will be shown to the public in India for the first time in the second half of 2027, FE can confirm. The booking process is open online and at dealerships, although an official announcement is expected in the coming weeks, sources told FE.

The Type 01 is a four-door electric GT and the first production model from Jaguar to use its dedicated Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA). Revealed in New York, the model is scheduled to enter production in the UK in 2027.

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The Type 01 marks a significant step in Jaguar’s efforts to reinvent itself as an electric-only, design-led luxury brand. It is the first major expression of a strategy focused on design, exclusivity and higher-value products rather than volume.

The model represents a clear departure from Jaguar’s previous portfolio and introduces a new design direction aimed at differentiating the brand in the increasingly competitive luxury EV market.

The move comes as Jaguar seeks to strengthen its position after a limited presence in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle segment. Rather than simply electrifying an existing model, the company is using the Type 01 to establish a distinct identity for its next generation of products.

The Type 01 uses an 850-volt electrical architecture and a 118kWh usable battery. Jaguar claims an expected EPA range of up to 640km, while sustained highway-speed range is rated at up to 514 km. With a 350kW DC charger, up to 320km of range can be added in 13 minutes. The electric GT uses a tri-motor setup with Intelligent Torque Vectoring, producing up to 1,030PS and 1,365Nm. Jaguar claims a 0-100kph time of 3.2 seconds.

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The cabin features a 24-inch single-glass OLED driver display and a separate seven-inch touchscreen, along with a full-width Panoramic Soundbar, Jaguar’s Immersive Sound System and Sensory Audio seats.

Production is scheduled to begin at JLR’s Solihull facility in 2027. Electric drive units and battery packs will be manufactured in Wolverhampton, while pressed body panels will be produced at Halewood. JLR says work on the production lines is already at an advanced stage.