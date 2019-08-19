Jaguar offering discounts and zero downpayment on BS-IV vehicles

Jaguar is offering some special discounts on its BS-IV models. With the approaching BS-VI deadline starting April 2020, Jaguar car dealers across India have decided to offer benefits to their customers in the form of flat cash discounts and zero down payment. Car dealers across India are offering massive discounts on the purchase of Jaguar XE, XJ and XF and the figures might differ depending on the dealership. Starting with the Jaguar XE, the luxury sedan is being offered with a flat discount of Rs 7.5 lakh making the deal sweeter for the prospective buyers.

Price of the Jaguar XE in India starts at Rs 40.60 lakh for the base Pure variant while the top end Portfolio diesel can be yours for a price of Rs 46.99 lakh. Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. On the other hand, if you are planning to buy the Jaguar XJ, you can save a massive amount of upto Rs 30 lakh on the same. The XJ is available at the company's dealerships across India at a price of Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom) for the base variant. Last but definitely not the least, on the purchase of the Jaguar XF, you can save upto Rs 8 lakh. The XF is currently on sale in India at a price of Rs 49.77 lakh for the base Pure diesel variant while the top end Portfolio diesel trim will set you back by Rs 61.38 lakh. Both prices ex-showroom, Delhi.

As already mentioned, it has to be noted that the discount figures may vary from dealer to dealer and in order to check the exact figures, we advise you to visit your nearest Jaguar dealership. So, if you have been planning to buy a Jaguar, now can be the best time for you. Expect more manufacturers to announce discounts on BS-IV vehicles in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more.

