Jaguar launches Special Edition XJ50 marking XJ’s 50th anniversary

Jaguar is celebrating 50 years of its flagship luxury saloon, the XJ, with the launch of a new special edition Jaguar XJ50 at the Beijing Auto Show. It will be available in both standard and long wheelbase with a 3-litre diesel engine. Jaguar XJ50 carries Autobiography-style front and rear bumpers, a black front grille, and it rides on 20-inch Venom wheels. It will come with colour options of Fuji White, Santorini Black, Loire Blue and Rosello Red.

On the inside, Jaguar XJ50 gets a luxurious cabin that features soft-grain diamond-quilted seats with an embossed leaper on the headrests and an XJ50 logo on the centre armrest. Unique branding and XJ50-badged illuminated treadplates differentiate the anniversary edition.

“Spanning half a century, the Jaguar XJ remains true to its heritage with a wonderful balance of beautiful design, intelligent performance and indulgent luxury that ensures it stands out from the crowd. This is a car worth celebrating and the XJ50 pays homage to a giant within the Jaguar brand that we believe is one of the world’s most stylish sporting saloons,” Ian Callum, Jaguar Director of Design, said.

Jaguar XJ Series 1 was rolled out in 1968 and has since seen eight generations that have gained popularity in their own might. The XJ has been a preferred choice for VIPs and politicians for five decades.

Four years into its life, Jaguar XJ the world’s only mass-produced 12-cylinder four-door car and, with a top speed of 225km/h, it was also the fastest four-seater of its time. Further models followed with standard and long wheelbase with two and four-door body styles. The Series 2 was the first to offer a two-door coupé model in 1975 and the XJ40, in production for eight years from 1986, introduced the celebrated ‘J’ gate gear shifter and self-levelling suspension.

In 2003, Jaguar XJ used an aluminium monocoque bodyshell that reduced the weight by 40%, after which new technologies were introduced, such as all-wheel-drive and a virtual instrument cluster.

Also read: Jaguar Land Rover vehicles to get BlackBerry Technology: Partners for next-gen vehicles

Jaguar XJ has made appearances in several movies like Love Actually and the James Bond franchise. Jaguar XJ50 is available on order in the UK at GBP 4,280 (approximately Rs 69.30 lakh).