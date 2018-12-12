Jaguar launches pet-friendly accessories: Safest, most stress free experience for your pets!

For those of us that have pets, we know that deep sinking feeling when we reach for our keys and turn around to see our pets giving you that look. Leaving your pets at home can be the most difficult thing in the world, and sometimes, the risk of having your car all muddy is enough to force you to leave them at home. Although now Jaguar has announced a list of accessories for pets for your jag, that removes the stress involved with spending quality time with your pet on the road. The new set of Jaguar accessories will ensure the best, safest experience for your pet and you, but will be limited to the Jaguar’s range of SUVs – the PACE family – and the XF Sportbrake.

On option for Jaguar SUV owners are four sets of pet products that include:

Pet Luggage Compartment Protection: As part of this kit owners get a quilted luggage compartment liner, full-height luggage partition and spill-resistant water bowl, easy to clean and provide vital protection to the luggage compartment lining.

Pet Transportation: This kit gets a foldable carrier, spill-resistant water bowl and luggage compartment rubber mat

Pet Care and Access: This is the most comprehensive kit with full-height luggage partition, quilted luggage compartment liner, access ramp and portable rinse system to ensure owners have everything they need to transport pets

Pet Rear Seat Protection: This the saloon focused set for the saloon cars with a second row seat cover and the spill-resistant water bowl to protect the rear seats and door linings from wet and muddy paws The portable rinse system is ideal for washing pets before they enter the vehicle and can be used to clean equipment such as bikes or wetsuits. An integrated hand pump allows users to create the pressure required for a minimum of two minutes of continuous flow, depending on the setting selected. Available in a Jaguar-branded bag, it can be secured to the ‘D’ loops in the rear luggage compartment during transit and is suitable for dogs that weigh upto 85kgs.

This is a good move for Jaguar, considering that not a lot of companies make in-house equipment for pets although those who do have pets are always on the lookout for better accessories that will custom fit their cars and ensure their pets have the most comfortable and safest experience in the car without tearing it to shreds or getting muddy paw prints all over it.