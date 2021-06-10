Jaguar launches new F-Pace SUV in India at Rs 70 lakh: What’s new

The Jaguar F-Pace has gotten a makeover and offers some new tech, revised look and updated engines. Prices for the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE rival start at Rs 70 lakh. Here's what’s new?

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the launch of the new 2020 Jaguar F-Pace SUV. The British marquee will be commencing deliveries of the new F-Pace from today. The SUV offers revised styling a new interior, refreshed tech and features with refinements to the engine lineup. Prices for the new Jaguar F-Pace start from Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It will for the first time be available with the R-Dynamic S trim. The Jaguar F-Pace gets the new Ingenium 2.0-litre petrol and diesel powertrains. The petrol unit churns out 246 hp and 365 Nm of torque while the diesel motor generates 200 hp and 430 Nm of torque.

The exterior package has been revised featuring new slim all-LED quad headlights with ‘Double J’ DRLs and the grille is a touch larger with diamond details. The front bumper has been revised with a new sporty design. The tail lamps are much slimmer featuring new LED designs and the rear bumper has been revised for a sporty and elegant look. The boot lid has also been reworked for the new car to look sharper.

The interior can be equipped with new upholstery trims. The Siena Tan colour option is more sedate, while the Mars Red is the new vibrant option. The driver gets a new cockpit design with revised graphics for the digital instrument cluster. There is a brand new touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay. The 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system uses JLR’s new Pivi Pro operating system which has been proved to be a vast improvement from the old one. It can also be used to display the 3D Surround Camera and it is linked with the Meridian audio system and a lot more clever tech. It also offers wireless smartphone charging and a lot more. The glitchy rotary gear selector is now gone for a more conventional lever. Rear occupants can also enjoy the power recline feature for their seats and the four-zone climate control and the large but fixed panoramic glass roof.

The new F-Pace joins the Jaguar line up in India which includes the Jaguar XE and XF sedans, I-Pace electric SUV and the F-Type sportscar. The F-Pace goes up against the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, BMW X5 and the Volvo XC90 in India.

