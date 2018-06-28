Jaguar Land Rover’s ‘smart’ cars can talk to other cars and infrastructure such as traffic lights

Jaguar Land Rover has begun testing its fleet of smart and connected cars on public roads in the UK. The tests on public roads are part of £7.1 million project aimed at creating the UK’s first fully connected infrastructure built with a focus on self-driving cars. More than 64 km of the M40, M42, A45 and A46 will benefit from a world-first combination of wireless technologies (DSRC, 3/4G mobile networks, WiFi and fibre optic networks), ensuring vehicles can always be connected to each other and to infrastructure.

Road infrastructure and vehicles, including Discovery Sports, Range Rovers and F-PACEs, have been kitted out with a world-first combination of wireless technologies.

Jaguar and Land Rover cars being used under this project will use a concept, called V2X, will be connected to each other and their surroundings. JLR has hailed this as a step towards safe, large-scale deployment of self-driving cars.

The latest connected technology complements other vehicle sensors and extends a vehicle’s ability to ‘see’ further down the road and ‘speak’ to other vehicles, infrastructure, pedestrians and the network. For instance, warning that a car too far ahead to see has applied its brakes allows the following driver to avoid a potential accident. The system will work on both manual and autonomous driving and so will greatly improving road safety across levels of autonomy.

"To realise the full benefit of self-driving cars, we need to understand the infrastructure that’s required to support them. Connectivity not only takes us a step closer to making self-driving cars a reality but it also creates the platform to bring more connected safety features to our customers within the next few years.

“We’re working with some fantastic global experts across industry and academia and we’re eager to take the project into this next phase of testing," says Colin Lee, Jaguar Land Rover Connectivity Manager.

Jaguar Land Rover will be trialling a range of intelligent connected features such as emergency electronic brake light warning (EEBL), emergency vehicle warning (EVW), and in-vehicle signage (IVS) for roadworks warning (RWW) and traffic condition warning (TCW).