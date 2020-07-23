Jaguar Land Rover’s contactless touchscreen can fight bacteria, viruses like Coronavirus

Jaguar Land Rover claims that the lab-tests and on-road trials have shown that the predictive touch technology could reduce a driver’s touchscreen interaction effort and time by up to 50 percent and it also limits the spread of bacteria and viruses.

Jaguar Land Rover in association with the University of Cambridge has developed a new contactless touchscreen technology that helps in keeping the drivers’ eyes on the road. Not only this, but the said tech is also claimed to reduce the spread of bacteria and viruses in a post-Covid-19 world. The patented technology is called ‛predictive touch’ and it uses artificial intelligence and sensors in order to predict a user’s intended target on the touchscreen. This includes satellite navigation, temperature controls or entertainment settings without even having to touch a button. The said technology developed with engineers at the University of Cambridge is a part of Jaguar Land Rover’s Destination Zero vision that aims to make the brand’s vehicles safer and the environment cleaner and healthier. Jaguar Land Rover says that its vehicles are already designed to improve passenger wellbeing, with innovations such as a Driver Condition Monitor, engine noise cancellation and cabin air ionisation with PM 2.5 filtration as well to capture ultrafine particles and allergens.

Jaguar Land Rover says that lab-tests and on-road trials have shown that the predictive touch technology could reduce a driver’s touchscreen interaction effort and time by up to 50 percent and it also limits the spread of bacteria and viruses. Uneven or poor road surfaces can cause vibrations that make it difficult to select the correct button on a touchscreen eventually resulting in drivers taking their attention away from the road that increases the risk of an accident. The said technology uses artificial intelligence that helps in determining the item that the user intends to select on the screen early in the pointing task, speeding up the interaction.

Moreover, a gesture tracker uses vision or radio frequency-based sensors in order to combine the contextual information such as user profile, interface design and also environmental conditions with data available from other sensors like an eye-gaze tracker, to infer the user’s intent in real time.

