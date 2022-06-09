Jaguar Land Rover, what3words introduce precise navigation solutions

what3words has divided the globe into a grid of 3x3metre squares and given each one a unique combination of three words called a what3words address.

Jaguar Land Rover has integrated what3words global location technology into its vehicles that are already on the road to offer accurate navigation solutions. This feature will be available to all existing and new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles fitted with the Pivi Pro infotainment system as a software-over-the-air (SOTA) update.

what3words has divided the globe into a grid of 3×3-metre squares and given each one a unique combination of three words called a what3words address. Through the ‘always-on’ technology, it works without the need for mobile connectivity, helping customers navigate to any location in the world using just three words.

Once updated, the system allows customers to input what3words addresses directly into the navigation bar on the infotainment system. The integration was done by JLR’s navigation partner for the last 25 years, HERE Technologies. Through this update, customers can get end-to-end connected driving services including turn-by-turn guidance and real-time traffic.

In total, Jaguar Land Rover has completed more than 1.3 million vehicle-level updates and more than three million engine control unit updates as part of its always-on, always-connected capability to customers.

Mark Carter, Navigation Product Owner, Digital Product Platform at Jaguar Land Rover said: “This world-changing technology is all about simplification, providing our customers with a seamless modern luxury experience that means they can find their way anywhere in the world without having to worry about connectivity. The partnership with what3words, enabled by HERE Technologies, further highlights our world-leading SOTA capability which allows us to offer services that are always on and always connected.”

Chris Sheldrick, Co-Founder and CEO, what3words said: “This partnership ensures you can get to the exact destination of your next adventure with ease and in comfort. Jaguar Land Rover recognised the benefits our innovative technology brings to those on the road, and we’re proud that our partnership with HERE Technologies has made this possible.”