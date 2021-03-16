Jaguar Land Rover vehicles to get new air purification system to ‘inhibit 97% airborne viruses’

To provide active air purification the nanoe X technology - ten times more effective than its predecessor nanoe - uses a high voltage to create trillions of Hydroxyl (OH) Radicals enveloped in nano-sized water molecules

Jaguar Land Rover’s future cabin air purification technology has been shown in laboratory tests to inhibit viruses and airborne bacteria by as much as 97 percent. The prototype heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system uses Panasonic’s nanoe X technology to inhibit harmful bacteria and viruses, and will help the cabins of future Jaguar and Land Rover models to deliver a unique customer experience. The research comes as Jaguar Land Rover defines its future strategy: a sustainability-rich reimagination of modern luxury, unique customer experiences, and positive societal impact.

Jaguar Land Rover partnered with Perfectus Biomed Ltd, a leading microbiology and virology lab, to perform the world-leading laboratory-based sealed-chamber test designed to simulate a vehicle ventilation system in recirculation mode over a 30-minute cycle. The independent research showed that viruses and bacteria were inhibited by as much as 97 percent.

Panasonic’s innovative nanoe X technology has also been tested on novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) by Texcell, a global research organisation that specialises in viral testing and immunoprofiling, and is one of the laboratories in the world with permission to test against novel coronavirus. It found more than 99.995 percent of the virus was inhibited during the two-hour laboratory test.

The independent research, developed and commissioned by our expert engineers, is just one of the ways we are working to assure our customers that harmful pathogens are being minimised, providing a cleaner environment for passengers inside the cabin and setting new standards in the ownership experience, Dr Steve Iley, Jaguar Land Rover’s Chief Medical Officer, said.

To provide active air purification the nanoe X technology – ten times more effective than its predecessor nanoe – uses a high voltage to create trillions of Hydroxyl (OH) Radicals enveloped in nano-sized water molecules. These OH Radicals denature the virus and bacteria proteins, helping inhibit their growth. The OH Radicals deodorise and inhibit allergens in a similar way to create a cleaner air environment.

This pioneering research will allow Jaguar Land Rover to offer the next generation of advanced cabin air filtration in the future. Models across the Jaguar range, including the new all-electric Jaguar I-PACE SUV, and Land Rover line-up – including the Discovery and Range Rover Evoque – currently offer nanoe technology and PM 2.5 filtration. A pre-conditioning feature is also available so customers can enable the system before getting into the vehicle.

