Jaguar Land Rover vehicles to get BlackBerry Technology: Partners for next-gen vehicles

Canadian software firm BlackBerry and British auto marque Jaguar Land Rover have partnered together by entering a multi-year agreement to collaborate and develop technology for the Jaguar Land Rover’s next-generation vehicles.As part of the agreement, BlackBerry will license its QNX and Certicom technology to Jaguar Land Rover, as well as assign a team of engineers to support in the development of new Electronic Control Unit (ECU) modules. The first ECU project will be a next-generation infotainment system. This partnership is expected to start generating revenue in 2019.

“Working with BlackBerry will enable us to develop the safe and secure next-generation connected car our customers want,” said Dave Nesbitt, Vehicle Engineering Director at Jaguar Land Rover. “Together with BlackBerry engineers, we will be able to access the most dynamic and up-to-date software to ensure the highest security required for our connected vehicles.”

“We are at a pivotal moment, where innovative automakers, such as Jaguar Land Rover, are realizing they need to take an active role in defining the software architecture for their vehicles,” said John Wall, SVP and GM of BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry.

“Connected and autonomous vehicles will react and drive based on rich data. Our platforms help process data efficiently and keep it secure and trusted. We are incredibly honored to work with Jaguar Land Rover and look forward to our teams working hand in hand to deliver an enhanced driving experience for their customers.”

BlackBerry is one of the global leaders in safety-certified, secure, and reliable software for the automotive industry. BlackBerry currently provides OEMs around the world with state-of-the-art technology to protect and mitigate hardware, software, applications and end-to-end systems from cyber attacks.

Globally, the collaborative approach seems to be the trend with electrification and autonomous driving taking the center stage for future of mobility. BlackBerry and Jaguar Land Rover will also see through some new innovations in electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, connected cars and new generation car safety devices.