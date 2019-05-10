Jaguar Land Rover Sale: No truth in rumours says Tata Motors

Putting an end to speculations which state that Tata Motors is currently in the process of selling its British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to French automotive major PSA Groupe, the Indian automaker has said that there is "no truth in these rumours". The statement from the company comes at a time when there have been several reports which state that Tata has already commenced the sale process. "As a matter of policy, we do not comment on media speculation. But we can confirm there is no truth to these rumours," a Tata Motors spokesperson said in a statement when asked to comment on the matter.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) was acquired by Tata Motors from Ford in 2008. The UK-based car giant currently reeling under tough market conditions and uncertainty over the the Brexit issue. As part of its plans to achieve 2.5 billion pounds (about Rs 22,750 crore) of investment, working capital and profit improvements by March 2020, the company announced in January that it would reduce its global workforce by 4,500 people. This is expected to result in a one-time exceptional redundancy cost of around 200 million pounds (about Rs 1,820 crore).

Back at home, Jaguar Land Rover has recently launched the made-in-India Range Rover Velar. This has significantly reduced the priced of this luxury SUV. Tata Motors, on the other hand, has been performing quite well thanks to the success of its new product launches. Soon it is going to introduce a handful of new models in the country. These will include a premium hatchback by the name of Altroz, a 7-seater SUV and a micro-SUV. In addition to this, the car maker is also going to launch an all-electric hatchback, based on the Altroz sometime in the near future as well. Tata Motors currently stands as the fourth best-selling automobile manufacturer in India.

Inputs: PTI