Jaguar Land Rover reports 4.1% decline in global sales in February despite strong numbers for Range Rover - The Financial Express
  1. Auto
  2. Car News
  3. Jaguar Land Rover reports 4.1% decline in global sales in February despite strong numbers for Range Rover

Jaguar Land Rover reports 4.1% decline in global sales in February despite strong numbers for Range Rover

Sales of Jaguar brand of vehicles in February were up 5.8 per cent at 12,235 units over February 2018, the company said in a statement.Land Rover range posted sales of 26,053 units in the month, down 8.1 per cent over a year-ago period, it added.

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 11:34 AM

Auto major Tata Motors Thursday said its struggling British arm Jaguar Land Rover has posted a 4.1 per cent decline in its global sales to 38,288 units in February.China continues to impact overall performance despite strong sales growth in North America and UK markets, according to a company filing to the BSE. Sales of Jaguar brand of vehicles in February were up 5.8 per cent at 12,235 units over February 2018, the company said in a statement.Land Rover range posted sales of 26,053 units in the month, down 8.1 per cent over a year-ago period, it added.

"Despite strong sales of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, we saw a dip in sales for the Land Rover brand during the month," said JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam.Demand for the sporty compact E-PACE and the all-electric I-PACE powered growth for the Jaguar brand in key regions, he added."In the face of the ongoing macro-economic challenges being felt by the automotive industry, particularly in China, our strong sales growth in North America, the UK and Europe reflect continued demand for our exciting product line-up and two strong brands," Brautigam added.However, JLR expects improvement in the performance after the launch of new compact Range Rover Evoque with hybrid powertrain and space-efficient platform.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  • By: Mar 08, 2019 11:34 AM

RELATED VIDEOS