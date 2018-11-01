Jaguar Land Rover plans big comeback with 16 new cars, SUVs starting 2019: £1 billion turn around by Tata Motors

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover is going through a rough patch with its sales as the British carmaker registered a loss of £90 million and sales this year has already slipped down by over 22,600 units globally primarily due to a slowdown in the Chinese market. Jaguar Land Rover says that tariff changes, trade tensions in China and weaker consumer confidence has affected its sales in China. In the United Kingdom and Europe, diesel-powered cars and SUVs continue to show lower demand and with Brexin uncertainty, there is a lot of negative sentiments for buying new cars and SUVs.

Jaguar Land Rover turn around plan

However, the British marque plans a big comeback and says that it will launch 16 new cars and SUVs globally between 2019-2024. The entire Jaguar Land Rover lineup will undergo a change and the company plans to rejuvenate sales by building a strong product portfolio. The company also launched Project Charge - a comprehensive 2-3 years turnaround plan to improve cash flows and profitability. Jaguar Land Rover says that the current biggest challenges for the company are lower consumer confidence and market sentiments with the industry being down by 7.7% this financial year.

Jaguar has 7 vehicles in its product portfolio and Range Rover has 6 SUVs currently. The company has confirmed the launch of the new Defender by 2020 and will also launch 2 more Jaguar cars in the near future. The entire line-up including from Jaguar XE to Jaguar F-Type will see a refreshed change in the coming years. We also expect the all-new Range Rover Evoque being launched by 2020. These new changes on JLR cars would be a mix of all-new new models, replacement models and mid-cycle refreshes.

In the next 18 months, Jaguar Land Rover plans to invest plans to invest £1 billion. To save costs, the company further confirmed that it will manufacture the Jaguar E-Pace in China. The company will also be looking to leverage the lower duty of Made in UK, EU cars being sold in China. The company expects a stronger second half and is looking to end the financial year flat with no losses in sales when compared to last year.