Jaguar Land Rover launches new features in Range Rover, Discovery: Better safety & connectivity

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has introduced its advanced connectivity features under the InControl Package on its flagship products. The package includes three connectivity features - Protect, Remote Premium and Secure Tracker and are now available with the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Discovery. These will be an addition to the InControl Package's WiFi Hotspot. JLR India first introduced 4G capable Wi-Fi and Pro services in 2017, and now the company has added Land Rover Optimised Assistance and SOS Emergency Call as well.

Jaguar Land Rover's InControl Package's Protect, Remote Premium, and Secure Tracker include various services:

Protect: This includes the 'Optimised Assistance' button on the left of the overhead console for requesting assistance in case of a breakdown. This feature establishes a connection between the user and a helpline operator, who guides the service unit to the vehicle.

This feature can also be accessed from the InControl Remote Smartphone App. In a more serious incident, SOS Emergency Call will automatically connect the user to the emergency response team who will notify the emergency services to the user’s location. Emergency Assistance can also be triggered manually by the user by pressing the button on the right-hand side of the overhead console.

Remote Premium: Remote Premium is designed to provide information on the vehicle to the user and enables the user to interact with the vehicle remotely. The smartphone app allows users to remotely activate the vehicle heating and cooling to the desired temperature before they enter the vehicle.

The user can also remotely lock or unlock the vehicle, receive alerts when the vehicle alarm is sounding, remotely beep and flash the car to help locate the car in crowded parking spaces and where available, remotely use the seat fold function.

Secure Tracker: Where this feature has been chosen as an option, should a vehicle be tampered with or in the case of an attempted vehicle theft, Secure Tracker will trigger a theft notification to the 'Stolen Vehicle Tracking Centre' that will immediately alert the registered InControl user of the vehicle and if requested by the local law enforcement agency, pinpoint the exact location of the vehicle for recovery.

It has been the company's endeavour to bring the latest tech to its cars in India and now tech-savvy customers can now enjoy a more safe and secure driving experience, says Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL).