Jaguar Land Rover develops ‘Sensory Steering Wheel’ to avoid driver distraction

Jaguar Land Rover, the Tata Motors-owned British automobile marquee has today announced that its researchers have developed a new technology which is going to avoid driver distraction and hence prevent road accidents. Called as the 'Sensory Steering Wheel', this technology has been developed in partnership with the Glasgow University. In this, parts of the steering wheel of a vehicle give different thermal inputs to the driver of the vehicle to inform him/her of the impending road conditions. To elaborate on it further, parts of the steering wheel can be quickly heated and cooled to inform the driver of turn-by-turn navigation, change lanes or approaching junctions.

In the future, this technology can also be applied to the gear-shift paddles in order to indicate when the hand over from the driver to the autonomous controls is being done for a vehicle which offers self-drive technology. Driver distraction is one of the major reason for road accidents around the globe. It is the reason behind 10 per cent of the total fatal car crashes reported in the United States of America alone. The research done by Jaguar Land Rover suggests that thermal cues could be a way to keep drivers fully attentive when on the road.

The system works by providing cues on both the sides of the steering wheel by rapidly heating or cooling one side by a difference of about 6-degree Celsius and hence indicating the direction in which the driver has to turn. The range of the temperature is adjustable. The company says that studies have shown that instruction based on temperature can also be used for sending out non-urgent notifications. Such thermal instruction can also be used instead of 'vibrations' or 'audio-feedback' in a situation where these two are deemed to be either attention-grabbing or too disruptive.

Alexandros Mouzakitis, Jaguar Land Rover Electrical Research Senior Manager, said that for the company, safety is of number one priority and that it is committed to improving its vehicles with the latest technological developments as well as preparing the business for a self-drive future. He further added that the 'Sensory Steering Wheel' is part of this vision as this technology reduces the time a driver has to take their eyes off the road. Mouzakitis said that research has shown people readily understand the heating and cooling dynamics to denote directions and the subtlety of temperature change can be perfect for certain feedback that doesn’t require more intrusive audio or vibration-based cue.

The Jaguar Land Rover-funded research is part of a PhD study undertaken by Patrizia Di Campli San Vito at Glasgow University as part of its Glasgow Interactive Systems Research Section (GIST).