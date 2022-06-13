Jaguar Land Rover announced its annual Monsoon Service Camp

To avail of these services, customers can schedule an appointment at the closest dealership between 9:30 am and 6:00 pm from June 14 to 18th.

Jaguar and Land Rover announced their annual Monsoon Camp at all its dealerships across the country, especially for its customers. Customers can take advantage of complimentary vehicle checks and exclusive offers on Branded Goods, Accessories and Value-Added Services. All vehicles will be assisted by highly trained Jaguar and Land Rover technicians and receive the assurance of Jaguar and Land Rover Genuine Parts if needed.

To avail of these services, customers can schedule an appointment with the closest dealership between 9:30 am and 6:00 pm from 14th to 18th June 2022.

To make sure every journey during the monsoon season is made safe and secure, the camp will offer the following services —

A complimentary 32-point electronic vehicle health check-up, tyre and fluid level check, brake and wiper check and a comprehensive battery health check-up.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “We remain committed to providing our customers with services that deliver best-in-class care for their vehicles, along with a safe and efficient driving experience. Our Monsoon Service Camp is designed to address the seasonal needs of all Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle owners by equipping them with monsoon-ready cars, peace of mind, and a seamless driving experience at all times.”

Also, for the customers who have chauffeurs, this service camp will have a specifically designed Chauffeur Training Program that will include all components of driving and vehicle maintenance in the monsoon season.