Jaguar Land Rover, Andersen EV partner for home charging solutions

Jaguar Land Rover has partnered with Andersen EV to provide its customers with customisable home chargers for JLR electric vehicles.

British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has partnered with UK-based electric vehicle charger manufacturer Andersen EV to offer home chargers to JLR customers. Andersen EV’s A2 home chargers are compatible with JLR’s entire electric range and will be offered with 7 or 22kW power options.

Andersen EV has focused on aesthetics and features a hidden compartment for the charging cable and plug that tucks away when not in use. The finish can be tailored to specific tastes, with a choice of 96 colours and finish combinations, while each charger is made to order.

These chargers will be installed at Jaguar Land Rover showrooms, where customers can try them out and place an order while reserving their vehicle. Andersen EV will then provide a dedicated, tailored service, with an on-site survey followed by having the wall box installed by a qualified professional.

Once operational, the A2 will allow customers to track energy use and costs from their Apple or Android smartphone via Andersen EV’s Konnect+ app. The charging point can also be kept secure with a smart remote software locking feature.

Rawdon Glover, Managing Director, JLR UK said, “Our new strategy set out how Jaguar Land Rover would reimagine the future of modern luxury by design, and our new partnership with Andersen EV reflects that. We are on a mission to create the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning of customers, and so we should be able to offer intelligent, stylish equipment that sets a new standard for home charging devices and installations that perfectly complements the dramatic beauty of our vehicles.”

Speaking on the same, Rob Mouser, Executive Chairman, Andersen EV said, “We are delighted to partner with two world-renowned brands Jaguar and Land Rover and be part of their respective electrified futures – collectively we share a passion for pioneering, intelligent technology and service excellence. I’m sure Jaguar and Land Rover drivers love their homes as much as their vehicles, and now they have the chance to have installed a great-looking charger that fits with the design of their home, built with genuine craftsmanship, that is unlike anything else on the market.”